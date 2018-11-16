Leaders Accused of Failing YLP

In short
The State Minister for Local Government, Jennifer Namuyangu says that in most parts of the country, the politicians have influenced the youth not to pay back the money saying that the funds are a donation from the government.
Leaders Accused of Failing YLP16 Nov 2018, 15:13 Comments 124 Views Bukomansimbi, Uganda Business and finance Analysis
In short
Tagged with: youth livelihood programme bukomansimbi district understaffed politicians failing youth program failure to refund money
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.