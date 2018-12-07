Leaders Accused of Frustrating Operations Against Illegal Fishing

Some of the boats that were captured by the UPDF-fisheries protection unit in Mayuge district. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

The commander of UPDF-FPU in the districts of Jinja, Kamuli, Mayuge, Buyende and Bugiri, Lt. Ronald Akandwanaho says that ever since Members of Parliament raised concerns of alleged torture inflicted on fishermen by the soldiers illegal fishing activities are on the increase.