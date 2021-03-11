Leaders Call for Calm After Court Ruling on Soroti City Boundaries

In short
On Wednesday, Justice Wilson Masalu Musene overturned his ruling and reverted the two Aloet and Opiyai wards to Soroti East Division basing on the affidavits from the Local Government Minister Raphael Magyezi.
Leaders Call for Calm After Court Ruling on Soroti City Boundaries11 Mar 2021, 11:24 Comments 199 Views Soroti, Uganda Court Politics Election Updates
In short
Tagged with: Justice Wilson Masalu Musene Local Government Minister Raphael Magezi. MP Herbert Edmund Ariko Soroti city boundary contention election woes in soroti
Mentioned: Soroti City Soroti High Court
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.