Leaders Call for Calm After Court Ruling on Soroti City Boundaries

11 Mar 2021
Soroti City Council Emblem.

On Wednesday, Justice Wilson Masalu Musene overturned his ruling and reverted the two Aloet and Opiyai wards to Soroti East Division basing on the affidavits from the Local Government Minister Raphael Magyezi.

 

