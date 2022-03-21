Leaders Concerned About Low Production Capacity of Mpanga Power Dam

Minister for Tourism Tooro Kingdom and Kabarole distict Chairman pause in a photo with winners of save River Mpanga Marathon 1

In short

The 18.0 MW power station was developed by Africa Energy Management Systems and construction began in 2007 at 30 Billion Shillings. It is linked to the national grid line through the main power station at Rugonjo in Kahunge town council, Kamwenge district.