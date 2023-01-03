Leaders Decry Encroachment on Presidential Industrial Hub Land in Gulu

In short
Christopher Opiyo Atekere, the Gulu District Chairperson says currently only 20 hectares of land are being utilized for skilling the youth with the vast chunk unutilized and getting encroached.
Leaders Decry Encroachment on Presidential Industrial Hub Land in Gulu3 Jan 2023, 18:01 Comments 109 Views Gulu, Uganda Northern Education Local government Updates
Students jubilate during their graduation ceremony at Acholi Industrial Hub in Gulu District on January 3 2023.
In short
Tagged with: Acholi Industrial Hub
Mentioned: Christopher Opiyo Atekere, the Gulu District Chairperson Presidential Initiative on skilling
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.