Leaders Demand Transfer of Health Centre III In-Charge

In short
The leaders accuse George William Rukamagwa, the Health center in- charge and his deputy Joseph Kipuyu for gross misconduct, neglect of duty, abuse of office and absenteeism.
Leaders Demand Transfer of Health Centre III In-Charge1 Jun 2018, 14:15 Comments 164 Views Health Analysis
Stranded expectant mothers seeking medical services at Kabwoya Health center III Login to license this image from 1$.
