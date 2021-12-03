Leaders in Kamuli Accuse Civil Servants of Withholding Information

In short
Maxwell Charles Mugude, the Kamuli LCV Chairperson, says although politicians are supposed to be supervising what civil servants and technocrats are doing, many times politicians are denied access to basic information which complicates their duties.
Leaders in Kamuli Accuse Civil Servants of Withholding Information3 Dec 2021, 17:55 Comments 149 Views Kamuli, Uganda Politics Human rights Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.