Christopher Kisekka
17:59

Leaders in Kamuli Accuse Civil Servants of Withholding Information

3 Dec 2021, 17:55 Comments 149 Views Kamuli, Uganda Politics Human rights Updates

In short
Maxwell Charles Mugude, the Kamuli LCV Chairperson, says although politicians are supposed to be supervising what civil servants and technocrats are doing, many times politicians are denied access to basic information which complicates their duties.

 

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.