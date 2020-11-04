Julius Ocungi
Leaders In Karamoja Court Counterparts In Acholi To Form Peace Committees Top story

4 Nov 2020, 14:04 Comments 211 Views Agago District, Uganda Northern Agriculture Security Updates
John Rex Achilla, Kabong Resident District Commissioner. Photo By Julius Ocungi

John Rex Aachilla, the Kaabong Resident District Commissioner told Uganda Radio Network in an interview that peace committees have been instrumental in curbing cattle theft in Karamoja, which Acholi leaders should emulate.

 

