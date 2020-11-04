In short
John Rex Aachilla, the Kaabong Resident District Commissioner told Uganda Radio Network in an interview that peace committees have been instrumental in curbing cattle theft in Karamoja, which Acholi leaders should emulate.
Leaders In Karamoja Court Counterparts In Acholi To Form Peace Committees
