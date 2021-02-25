In short
Ramadan Simali a school inspector for Ntenjeru County is worried that many pupils are likely not to attend school when they reopen. He notes that before the school lockdown, about 70 pupils were dropping out of school to engage in casual jobs.
Leaders in Kayunga District Raise Red Flag over Persistent Child Labour
Alama Sseruggo and one of his young brother resting at their mothers market stall at kangulumira trading center.
