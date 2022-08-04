Basaija Idd
Leaders Propose Suspension of River Nyamwamba Desilting Till Rain Season Ends

4 Aug 2022, 13:27 Comments 93 Views Kasese, Uganda Environment Updates
River Nyamwamba that is affected by the copper residues Ronald Kule

Chance Kahindo the Mayor of Kasese Municipality says they fear that if the rains become intense as its being predicted, water might carry along properties including boulders that would eventually silt the river again.

 

