Geoffrey Osborn Oceng, the Amuru Resident District Commissioner says the protracted border impasse has resulted into insecurity, interrupted cross border economic c activities and displacement of communities.
Leaders Push for Expedited Uganda – South Sudan Border Demarcation
MPs on Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee and some security offices walk back after being blocked by South Sudan at Aswa bridge in Elegu - Photo by Dominic Ochola
