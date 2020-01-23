Senior Presidential Assistant Kakooza Mutale thanking CAO Godfrey Kuruhiira and Deputy RDC Mariam Kagaiga for handing over a tractor (behind) to him on Wednesday

URN has seen an April 30, 2019 letter by Luweero Chief Administrative Officer, Godfrey Kuruhiira recommending five groups to the NAADS secretariat for consideration. They included Bakyabumba Farmers’ Cooperative Society Limited, Luweero District Farmers’ Association and Luweero Pineapples Farmer’s and Traders Association, James Kakooza, a Nucleus farmer and Zirobwe Agali Awamu and Training Association.