Leaders Renew Call for Expedited East African Federation

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni (in white shirt) on the right, shares light moment with Prof PLO Lumumba after being welcomed at the PEACA at Munyonyo in Kampala. Photo by Dominic Ochola

Prof Patrick Loch Otieno Lumumba, a keynote speaker challenged President Yoweri Museveni as the eldest leader of the bloc to bestow his experience and ensure he convinces his peers to embrace the integration of the EAC. The alliance that first collapsed a decade later in 1967, and was revived in July 2000.