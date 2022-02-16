Leaders Silent About Torture at Archbishop Janani Luwum Commemoration

In short
Today, Ugandans remembered the services of a man, who stood tall to challenge a regime that many could not, and carried the cross on behalf of millions of Ugandans, endured persecution until his life was terminated while on the same slippery path. The main commemoration Service was on Wednesday held at Kololo Independence Grounds under the theme “Hope Beyond Affliction”.
Leaders Silent About Torture at Archbishop Janani Luwum Commemoration16 Feb 2022, 17:33 Comments 473 Views Kampala, Uganda Religion Human rights Parliament Updates
In short
Tagged with: Archbishop Janani Luwum Day torture
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.