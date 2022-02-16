Olive Nakatudde
17:34

Leaders Silent About Torture at Archbishop Janani Luwum Commemoration

16 Feb 2022, 17:33 Comments 473 Views Kampala, Uganda Religion Human rights Parliament Updates
Archbishop Janani Luwum File Photo

Archbishop Janani Luwum Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Today, Ugandans remembered the services of a man, who stood tall to challenge a regime that many could not, and carried the cross on behalf of millions of Ugandans, endured persecution until his life was terminated while on the same slippery path. The main commemoration Service was on Wednesday held at Kololo Independence Grounds under the theme “Hope Beyond Affliction”.

 

Tagged with: Archbishop Janani Luwum Day torture

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.