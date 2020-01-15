In short
Last week, Busia municipal council resolved to annex the entire Dabani Sub County, Buchicha parish in Sikuda sub-county and Mawero parish in Buteba sub-county to the municipality. They argued that if the sub-county which has 56 villages is annexed it will ease access to services.
Leaders Split over Annexation of Dabani Sub County to Busia Municipality
15 Jan 2020
