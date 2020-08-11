Leaders Struggle to Attract Commercial Flights at Gulu Airport

A privately owned airline; Sky Travel and Aviation plane during its first commercial flight from Juba to Gulu in 2019 - Poto by Dominic Ochola

In short

The airport, established in the 1960s' was only active between 1986 to 2006, when it was often used for the transport armaments and humanitarian aid and workers, at the height of the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) insurgency in Northern Uganda.