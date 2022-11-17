Leaders Task UNRA for Permanent Solution To Olwiyo-Pakwakch Floods

In short
Nwoya Resident District Commissioner Christopher Omara told Uganda Radio Network in an interview Thursday that the persistent flooding of the busy highway is affecting the movement of goods and passengers into and outside West Nile.
Leaders Task UNRA for Permanent Solution To Olwiyo-Pakwakch Floods17 Nov 2022, 15:36 Comments 51 Views Nwoya District, Uganda Northern Media Local government Updates
Onlookers gather at the Olwiyo-Pakwach road section destroyed by flood water after Tangi River burst its banks on Wednesday.
In short
Tagged with: Olwiyo-Pakwach highway
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.