Leaders Tasked to Join Efforts to Conserve Environment in Rwenzori Region

Up to 9,000 people were displaced in Kasese when major rivers including Nyamwamba and Mubuku burst their banks washing away gardens, homes, and key infrastructure across the district last year.
Leaders Tasked to Join Efforts to Conserve Environment in Rwenzori Region20 Mar 2021, 17:46 Comments 172 Views Kasese, Uganda Environment Updates
Ayeni Geoffrey the president Walkers Association of Uganda planting a bamboo at River Nyamwamba banks
Mentioned: Uganda Water and Environment Week
