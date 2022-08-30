In short
Frank Katimbo Kanyesigye, the LC 3 Chairperson of Wakyato sub-county says that the affected people were ferried to the village by Steven Ssengooba, the Buganda Kingdom chief in the sub-county locally known as Musaale.
Leaders Worried Over 96 Landless Persons Stuck At Sub County Offices
Nakaseke, Uganda
