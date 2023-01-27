Leadership Desputes Delay Relocation of Vendors into New Masaka Central Market

In short
Achilles Mawanda, the Masaka City Deputy Mayor says following the misunderstanding, they halted the process of relocating the vendors into the new market, and referred the matter to the Ministry of Local government for guidance and eventual management as an independent arbiter.
Leadership Desputes Delay Relocation of Vendors into New Masaka Central Market27 Jan 2023, 23:41 Comments 59 Views Masaka, Uganda Business and finance Updates
The New Masaka City Market constructed under Markets and Agricultural Trade Improvement Program-MATIP. The Market is still under lock over ledaership disputes
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.