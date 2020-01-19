Leadership Wrangles Rock Bugwere Cultural Institution

In short
On Saturday, the Balangila who are also opposed to the leadership of Bishop Chrysostom Weyabire as the Ikumbania {King} of the Bagwere crowned Nelson Kamba Mulaabi as a Parallel King of the Bagwere. The coronation ceremony took place at Gadumire Primary School in Budaka Sub County.
Leadership Wrangles Rock Bugwere Cultural Institution19 Jan 2020, 16:06 Comments 132 Views Politics Lifestyle Misc Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.