A team from the Police Fire and Rescue services from Gulu Central Police station rushed to the court room and tried to drain water from the tank in an attempt to stop the leakage in vain. A female inmate from the holding cells tried to mop the floor but this couldn’t help the situation either.
Leaking Court Ceiling Interrupts Kwoyelo's Trial 2 Jul 2019, 19:50
A section of the lawyers leaving court room after the adjournment of Kwoyelo trail in Gulu - Photo by Jesse James Johnson
