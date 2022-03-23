Brian Luwaga
17:54

Learners in Luwero Stranded As Former Head Teacher Evicts School

23 Mar 2022, 17:52 Comments 128 Views Luweero, Uganda Education Updates

In short
Herbert Kigo, the Chairperson of Luwero District Finance Committee says that the district has since relocated its eight teachers together with some learners to the temporary structure at Kibanyi Church of Uganda to ensure that the community doesn’t lose the Universal Primary Education-UPE Programme.

 

Tagged with: Universal Primary Education (UPE)
Mentioned: Elim Kalwe Primary School

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.