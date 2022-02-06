Ezekiel Ssekweyama
11:37

Learners in Masaka Return to Fishing As School Delays to Open

6 Feb 2022, 11:22 Comments 45 Views Bukakata Road, Masaka, Uganda Education Lifestyle Analysis
Masaka Seed School at Bunaddu village in Bukakata sub county whose delayed opening is returning students to fishing

In short
The learners are engaged in different fishing activities on the landing sites of Kaziru, Lambu, Kachanga, and Nansere located in Bukatata sub-county, Masaka due to the lack of a nearby secondary school.

 

Tagged with: Masaka Seed Secondary School
Mentioned: Ministry of Education & Sports

