Learners in Masaka Return to Fishing As School Delays to Open

The learners are engaged in different fishing activities on the landing sites of Kaziru, Lambu, Kachanga, and Nansere located in Bukatata sub-county, Masaka due to the lack of a nearby secondary school.
Learners in Masaka Return to Fishing As School Delays to Open6 Feb 2022, 11:22 Comments 45 Views Bukakata Road, Masaka, Uganda Education Lifestyle Analysis
Masaka Seed School at Bunaddu village in Bukakata sub county whose delayed opening is returning students to fishing
