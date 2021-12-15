In short
According to the new schools and another institution calendar, all primary and secondary schools will be re-opened on January 10 after close to two years of closure as one of the measures announced by the government to control the spread of COVID-19.
Learners to be Promoted Automatically to Next Class as Schools Reopen
Tagged with: Automatic Promotion in Ugandan Schools Mrs Janet Kataha Museveni- Minister of Education School Re-opening
Mentioned: Ministry of Education and Sports (MoES)
