In short
Jane Francis Abodo was appointed DPP by President Yoweri Museveni in March this year. She was then vetted and approved by the appointments committee of Parliament on April 6. But, Ivan Sengendo, one of the directors of Legal Brains Trust says that the process leading to Abodo’s appointment was marred with improprieties.
Legal Brains Trust Challenges Abodo's Appointment as DPP Top story27 May 2020, 11:52 Comments 146 Views Court Report
Presidential Press Unit
President Yoweri Museveni and the new DPP Justice Jane Frances Abodo in 2018.
