In short
According to Oboth Oboth, those opposed to the death penalty, say it isnt deterrent since people still commit capital offenses well knowing that the punishment is death, adding that there are other forms of punishment, which are deterrent enough such as imprisonment for life among others.
Legal Committee Wants Referendum on Death Penalty Top story24 Dec 2018, 11:59 Comments 131 Views Crime Parliament Updates
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.