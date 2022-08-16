Ochola O. Dominic
Legal Expert Advises MPs how to Trim President's Powers and Check Impunity

16 Aug 2022, 12:58 Comments 64 Views Human rights Politics Parliament Updates
Prof Joe Oloka-Onyango. Photo by Dominic Ochola

Prof Joe Oloka-Onyango. Photo by Dominic Ochola

In short
Prof Oloka-Onyango advised that MPs should push for the Constitution amendment of the articles through the Constitutional Review Commission in order to check on the excessive powers of the President and address the impunity by appointing the Ministers.

 

