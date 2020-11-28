Aldon Walukamba
15:04

Legal Practitioners Petition Constitutional Court Over Public Order Management Act

28 Nov 2020, 15:01 Comments 155 Views Kampala, Uganda Human rights Court Lifestyle Interview
POMA petition to Court of Appeal

In short
The POMA sections being petitioned against are four, five, six, seven, nine and 10 which violate the constitutional provisions of freedom of expression, assembly and association in the 1995 constitution of Uganda.

 

Mentioned: Network of Public Interest Lawyers (NETPIL)

