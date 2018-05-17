David Rupiny
Lendu to Hema: Speak Our Language If you're Indigenous People

The Lendu are an indigenous people in Ituri, particularly in Djugu Zone. Anthropologists usually describe them as belonging to the Sudanic stock, whose words are in single syllable. The Hema and Bagegere are Bantu-speaking people. They related to the Banyoro and Alur of Uganda. At one time they were a part of the ancient Bunyoro Kitara kingdom.

 

