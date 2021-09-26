In short
Statistics from the Acholi Sub Regional Leprosy coordinator, Jimmy Komakech show that 26 new cases of severe leprosy have been reported with five cases reported in Gulu district. Kitgum, Lamwo and Nwoya have four cases each.
Leprosy Cases Reported in Acholi Sub Region
