Edward Eninu
15:10

Less Than 30 Turn Up for Veteran Recruitment in Moroto

26 Jun 2019, 15:05 Comments 132 Views Moroto, Uganda Security Misc Updates
Veterans who turned up for recruitment at Moroto Boma Ground.

Veterans who turned up for recruitment at Moroto Boma Ground.

In short
The army embarked on the recruitment drive in search for physically and medically fit army veterans for another opportunity to serve under the African Union Mission in Somalia-AMISOM. They will be deployed under battle group XXX comprising 367 veterans and 17 officers.

 

Tagged with: african mission in somalia capt abert arinaitwe veteran recruitment
Mentioned: Uganda Peoples Defense Forces thrid infantry division in moroto

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.