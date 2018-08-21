Pictorial; A Peek into the Mining Sites in Moroto

Karamoja, one of the least developed areas of Uganda, is known to possess considerable mineral deposits. A number of its inhabitants are involved in small scale mining, of lime, marble stone and gold as a source of income.



Our Reporter visited the area in northeastern Uganda bordering Kenya and captured tidbits of what happens in the mines in Karamoja.

