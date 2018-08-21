Pamela Mawanda
10:45

Pictorial; A Peek into the Mining Sites in Moroto

21 Aug 2018, 10:45
  • Pamela Mawanda

    Lime is loaded on to a truck before it is taken to Tororo Cement

  • Pamela Mawanda

    A teengager tries to break Lime at Kosiroi Mining Site

  • Pamela Mawanda

    At Kosiroi mining site both fire and sledgehammers are used to break the lime into smaller pieces that can easily be loaded onto trucks by people

  • Pamela Mawanda

    Mothers work with their children at mining sites

  • Pamela Mawanda

    Trucks loaded with lime at Kosiroi Lime Mining Site

  • Pamela Mawanda

    Karamojong men seated under a tree in Kosiroi

  • Pamela Mawanda

    Youth Cereal banks like the one Leoron are abandoned as more youths are involved in mining

  • Pamela Mawanda

    A mother and her children mining at Dao Marble Site in Rupa Sub-county

  • Pamela Mawanda

    One of many abandoned marble slabs at Dao Marble Mining Site following the abandonment of the site by Dao Marble

  • Pamela Mawanda

    Alcohol is one of the most consumed substances at mining sites

  • Pamela Mawanda

    Homesteads at Loolung Mining Site

  • Pamela Mawanda

    Locally made equipment to sieve gold from water at Loolung Gold Mining Site

 

Karamoja, one of the least developed areas of Uganda, is known to possess considerable mineral deposits. A number of its inhabitants are involved in small scale mining, of lime, marble stone and gold as a source of income.

Our Reporter visited the area in northeastern Uganda bordering Kenya and captured tidbits of what happens in the mines in Karamoja.

 

To license these photos, contact Douglas Mutumba, Client Relations Officer. Email: [email protected]; Office: +256 414 530777; Cell: +256 758 745021.

 

About the author

Pamela Mawanda

