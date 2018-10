Mwerasandu tin site is located 27km from Ntungamo town and just 15km to the Uganda- Rwanda border.



This hill is a lifeline to more than 1,000 artisanal miners. Tin mining at this site started in 1930s. Zarnack Holdings (U) currently has a 30 year licence for the site. The licence was awarded in 2011 and will run up to 2031.



The company has not been active. The company allows artisanal miners to mine and but the tin from them. Uganda Radio Network visited the 202.2 hectares site and brings you photo moments of artisanal miners.



