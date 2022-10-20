Olive Nakatudde
Lifestyle Audit Legal Framework Ready – IGG

20 Oct 2022, 16:59 Comments 68 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Speaker of Parliament Anita Among with Inspector General of Government (IGG) Betty Kamya. Photo by Olive Nakatudde

The Inspector General of Government (IGG), Betty Kamya has told parliament that the National Lifestyle Audit legal framework has been finalized and ready for discussion.

 

