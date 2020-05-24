In short
But Public health experts across the world have long warned that opening up shops and releasing citizens from their homes could be more difficult and dangerous than shutting them in. In what seems to be a position in agreement, Dr Aceng warns that opening up will instead, allow the virus to stealthily surge, and possibly set off another wave of infections.
Lifting Lockdown Restrictions Should Not Excite You – Health Minister
24 May 2020
Mentioned: Ministry of Health
