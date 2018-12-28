In short
Dr. Patrick Ndorwa, the Hoima District Veterinary Officer, says the ministry has finally lifted the livestock quarantine. He says the livestock traders and markets are free to resume their normal operations.
Cattle Traders Excited as Animal Quarantine is Lifted
28 Dec 2018
Some of the Cows brought for sale at Buseruka Market on Thursday Login to license this image from 1$.
