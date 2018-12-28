Emmanuel Okello
Cattle Traders Excited as Animal Quarantine is Lifted

Some of the Cows brought for sale at Buseruka Market on Thursday Okello Emmanuel

In short
Dr. Patrick Ndorwa, the Hoima District Veterinary Officer, says the ministry has finally lifted the livestock quarantine. He says the livestock traders and markets are free to resume their normal operations.

 

