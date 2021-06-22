Light Rainfall Brings Sigh Of Relief To Farmers In Acholi

In short
Mwaka says he planted groundnuts on two hectares’ piece of land at the beginning of the farming season but their leaves turned yellow some weeks ago before maturing due to the absence of rainfalls.
Light Rainfall Brings Sigh Of Relief To Farmers In Acholi22 Jun 2021, 21:14 Comments 98 Views Kitgum, Uganda Northern Business and finance Agriculture Updates
In short
Tagged with: dry spell devastates crops in acholi light rains
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.