Okello Emmanuel
12:19

Lightning Bolt Kills One in Buliisa

22 Sep 2022, 12:10 Comments 160 Views Buliisa, Uganda Crime Updates

In short
Businge was sleeping inside his grass thatched house during a heavy downpour when the lightning bolt struck and killed him on the spot. Denis Oyewa, the Biiso sub-county LC III Chairperson, says residents heard the deceased screaming for help after the lightning bolt and rushed to see what had happened only to find him lying dead.

 

