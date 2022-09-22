Lightning Bolt Kills One in Buliisa

In short
Businge was sleeping inside his grass thatched house during a heavy downpour when the lightning bolt struck and killed him on the spot. Denis Oyewa, the Biiso sub-county LC III Chairperson, says residents heard the deceased screaming for help after the lightning bolt and rushed to see what had happened only to find him lying dead.
Lightning Bolt Kills One in Buliisa22 Sep 2022, 12:10 Comments 160 Views Buliisa, Uganda Crime Updates
