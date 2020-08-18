Julius Ocungi
Lightning Claims Two, Injures Two Others In Agago

In short
Kalongo Town Council LC III Chairperson, Elijah Olaa says they were still trying to get proper identities of the deceased to enable them trace for their relatives.

 

