Lightning Kills Seven Cattle, Injures Eight People in Agago

James Opira, the LC 3 chairperson of Omiya Pachwa sub-county says that the lightning struck the animals as they were taking shelter from the rain under a big tree. Opira says that the same thunderbolt hit eight out of fourteen people who were in a hut in the same home the animals were killed.
Lightning Kills Seven Cattle, Injures Eight People in Agago22 Jun 2022, 07:41 Comments 176 Views Northern Security Updates
