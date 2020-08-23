Dominic Ochola
Lightning Kills Two, Injures 35 in Nwoya District

23 Aug 2020 Nwoya, Uganda

Jackson Kinyera, the Local Council Chairperson One of the village who the reported the matter to Nwoya Central Police Station - CPS disclosed that the incident occurred during heavy downpour when dozens of mourners were attending the burial of one, Galdino Anywar, a village elder who had earlier on succumbed to terminal illness.

 

