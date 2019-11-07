Kule Jerome Bitswande
13:26

Lightning Strike Claims Two in Kasese

7 Nov 2019, 13:18 Comments 88 Views Kasese, Uganda Security Environment Report

In short
The duo was killed on Wednesday evening following a heavy down pour in various parts of Kasese district. Ernest Kasoke, the Muhokya Sub county LC III Chairperson told URN that Bwambale was struck by the thunderbolt in Kinyabakazi village in Muhokya Sub County where he and his wife had gone to attend to their cotton plantation.

 

Tagged with: Lightening Claims Two in Kasese
Mentioned: Uganda National Meteorology Authority UNMA

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.