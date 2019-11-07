Lightning Strike Claims Two in Kasese

In short
The duo was killed on Wednesday evening following a heavy down pour in various parts of Kasese district. Ernest Kasoke, the Muhokya Sub county LC III Chairperson told URN that Bwambale was struck by the thunderbolt in Kinyabakazi village in Muhokya Sub County where he and his wife had gone to attend to their cotton plantation.
Lightning Strike Claims Two in Kasese7 Nov 2019, 13:18 Comments 88 Views Kasese, Uganda Security Environment Report
In short
Tagged with: Lightening Claims Two in Kasese
Mentioned: Uganda National Meteorology Authority UNMA
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.