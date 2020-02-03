In short
Despite writing with his feet, Kakama scored 16 aggregates in the recently released Primary Leaving Examinations-PLE. He obtained 4 in English, 5 in Mathematics, 3 in Social Studies and 4 in Science. He is among 51 candidates who passed in second grade out of the 1,128 special needs pupils who sat PLE last year.
Limbless PLE Star Counting Fortunes as Rukutana Adopts Him
3 Feb 2020
Kampala, Uganda
In short
Tagged with: Aggrey Byarugaba, the Director of Global High School –Omungyenyi Dezi Nuwagaba Nzabandora Dezi Nuwagaba, Kakama’s caretaker Javanisi Keminagano State Minister of Labour and Rushenyi County Member of Parliament Mwesigwa Rukutana
Mentioned: Global High School –Omungyenyi John Kakama Kabale Regional Referral Hospital Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE)
