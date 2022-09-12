Ezekiel Ssekweyama
Limited Funding Blights Maintenance of USMID Projects in Masaka City

12 Sep 2022 Masaka, Uganda
A section of Yellow Knife dual carriage-Road that was constructed under the First Phase of USMID program, the City is strugling to with maintenance of the similar works

In short
Vincent Kasumba, the President of Masaka City Development Forum, a stakeholder engagement platform that is charged with overseeing the implementation of the projects, says the city is finding it hard to carry out maintenance works on some of the earlier completed infrastructure projects.

 

Mentioned: Ministry of Lands  Housing and Urban Development Uganda Municipal Infrastructural Development – USMID project

