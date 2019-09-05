Christopher Kisekka
Limited Funding Slowing Maritime Safety Initiatives

Learning from the MV Templar incident, the Maritime Administration laid a number of strategies to ensure safety and smooth navigation on different waters in Uganda. however, these are yet to e implemented

Although the ministry had made several stunning promises to the sub-sector, Wasswa Bageya, the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Works, says that they are constrained by funds and may not meet all the required initiatives in time.

 

