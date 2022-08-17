In short
Social Policy Analyst Prof. Narathius Asingwire observes that Probation Offices are constrained to conduct programs of rehabilitation and resettlement of street children, supporting children under alternative care, sensitization on children's rights, children in conflict with the law and providing food and non-food items to children in remand homes and institutions because of insufficient funding.
Limited Funding Undermining Role of Probation Offices-Study
17 Aug 2022
