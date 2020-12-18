Michael Ojok
Limited Knowledge Hindering Rugby Development in Acholi

Ojok says that most parents see rugby as a sport that inflicts injuries and pain into the lives of their children based on the way it is played. According to Ojok, their efforts to popularize the sport in various schools and community engagements hasn’t yielded the desired results.

 

