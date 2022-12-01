Limited Male Involvement in Vertical HIV Prevention Interventions Worry Health Workers

In short
Through the EMTCT approach, a woman living with HIV is enrolled on antiretroviral treatment and closely monitored during pregnancy, to achieve viral load suppression, which according to medics virtually eliminates the possibility of transmitting the virus to the newborn child; also referred to as vertical transmission of the virus.
Limited Male Involvement in Vertical HIV Prevention Interventions Worry Health Workers1 Dec 2022, 14:27 Comments 66 Views Masaka, Uganda Health Lifestyle Interview
Mentioned: MINISTRY OF HEALTH world aids day
