Limited Security Slowing Down Uganda- DR Congo Road Works - Dott Services

22 May 2022, 14:56 Comments 167 Views Kasese, Uganda East Africa Updates
UPDF soldiers giving security to the constructors of the road in DRC

In short
Eng. Ananthula Nagendra, the project coordinator from DOTT Services Limited says they are working in short phases because they were guided to limit their operation to a network of only 20 Kms because it’s what the UPDF and FADRC forces can secure at a time.

 

